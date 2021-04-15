DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 214 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $289,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $309.00 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $144.30 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

