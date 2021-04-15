DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

