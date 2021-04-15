Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

DHER stock opened at €124.90 ($146.94) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €62.88 ($73.98) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.82.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

