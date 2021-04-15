Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

DELL stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

