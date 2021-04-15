Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.48 ($12.33).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.