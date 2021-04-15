Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $164.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 482,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 2,048.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

