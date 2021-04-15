Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.19 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The stock has a market cap of C$18.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.18.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

