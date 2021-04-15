Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $217.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.62 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.27 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

