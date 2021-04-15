Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

