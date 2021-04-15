Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

