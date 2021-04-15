Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

DWHHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $51.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

