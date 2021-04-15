Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.