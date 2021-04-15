DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.25

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.25 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 52,046 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.59. The company has a market capitalization of £700.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

