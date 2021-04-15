DIGG Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $190,446.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $33,920.35 or 0.53922196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $29.75 million and $190,446.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00275873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00734520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.15 or 0.99243414 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00845873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

