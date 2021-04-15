DIGG Price Tops $31,871.51 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $31,871.51 or 0.51164689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and $116,527.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00066751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00271125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.16 or 0.00738722 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.60 or 0.99642969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.95 or 0.00868403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

