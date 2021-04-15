Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.62 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

