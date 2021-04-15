Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $56.12 or 0.00088490 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $44,950.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.