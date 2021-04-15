Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

