Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 106,643 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $74,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.