Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,277,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $71,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $45,041,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $49,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,132.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,296,924 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

