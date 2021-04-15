Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.70% of Mueller Industries worth $74,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

