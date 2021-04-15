Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 54,030 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $75,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 519,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,680,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBGS stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

