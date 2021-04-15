Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Navistar International worth $71,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,922,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $11,197,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2,802.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAV. TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

