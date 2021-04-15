Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,320 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.61% of Stewart Information Services worth $72,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.