Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,457 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $70,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.