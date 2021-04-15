Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $73,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

