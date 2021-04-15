Discovery Metals Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Mark Gerard O’dea Sells 30,000 Shares

Discovery Metals Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,735,900.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Discovery Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Discovery Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00.

CVE DSV opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. Discovery Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 46.51 and a quick ratio of 46.46. The company has a market cap of C$668.03 million and a P/E ratio of -32.32.

About Discovery Metals

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

