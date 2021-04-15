Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Dnb Asa has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

