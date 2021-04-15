Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 31,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,871.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

