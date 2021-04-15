DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,073,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820,951 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 13.8% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,320,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,829,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

NYSE:DASH traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.03. 3,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,496. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.