dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF stock remained flat at $$610.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.02. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $453.00 and a twelve month high of $610.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRRKF. Oddo Bhf raised dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

