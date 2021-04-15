Douglas A. Roeder Sells 4,953,906 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

