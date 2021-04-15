Douglas B. Petno Sells 11,512 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at $56,365,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMJ traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

