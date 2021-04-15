Douglas Robinson Sells 7,617 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

