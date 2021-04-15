Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dover by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

