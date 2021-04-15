DPRating 24-Hour Volume Tops $56,950.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $56,950.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

