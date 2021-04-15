DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.09. 7,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 282,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $869.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

