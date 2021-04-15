Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.44 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $81.44 million and $8.89 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

