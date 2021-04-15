Drep [new] (DREP) Trading Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $82.17 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00722946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00088513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.41 or 0.05902909 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

