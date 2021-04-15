DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.30

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.30 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 33853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.46.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.