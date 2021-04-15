Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79. 79,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 139,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

