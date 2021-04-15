DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.11

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.11 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 29.35 ($0.38). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 456,612 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £172.68 million and a PE ratio of 50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Goodson bought 176,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.