Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

