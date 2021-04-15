Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 6436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 180,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

