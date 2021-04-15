e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $32.00 price target on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,030,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

