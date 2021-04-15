E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.73 ($12.62).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.14 and its 200 day moving average is €9.11.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

