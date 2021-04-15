Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,391. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 48,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

