Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $573.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

