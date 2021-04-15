Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ECC stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

