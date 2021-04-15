EasyFi Price Tops $30.90 on Top Exchanges (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $30.90 or 0.00049474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,810 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

